Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $165.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.89.

Aptiv stock opened at $136.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

