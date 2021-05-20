Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 950

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 960 ($12.54). 450,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 879.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 824.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503 over the last three months.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

