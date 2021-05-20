Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOE. Gabelli cut Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research cut Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -359.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $16,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferro by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

