Diamond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76,940.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $76,940.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00006468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 243.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00092037 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,598,386 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

