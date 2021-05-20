DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $48.35 million and $2.50 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.00545715 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.80 or 0.01297731 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,626,019 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

