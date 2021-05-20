Digitalcoin Price Down 17.7% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $856,924.65 and $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,402.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.20 or 0.06946853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $843.73 or 0.02037861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $217.43 or 0.00525163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00180962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00613591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.00465097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00447171 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,375,941 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

