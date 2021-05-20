DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.35.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigitalOcean stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

