Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $101,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,764,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

