Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $100,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Comerica Bank increased its position in Arcosa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

