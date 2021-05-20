Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.52 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.30% of Valvoline worth $96,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

