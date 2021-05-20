Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells $44,082.82 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Larry Alan Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52.

DIN stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

