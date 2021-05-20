Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 233.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares comprises 5.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA LABU opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $185.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.