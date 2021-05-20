DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: DRTT) recently:

5/13/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They now have a $4.30 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

5/6/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They now have a $4.30 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $4.30 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of DRTT opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

