DOC.COM Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $59,880.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

