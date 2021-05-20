Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.79.

NYSE:D traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 3,358,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,862.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

