Donn C. Costa Sells 5,727 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $402,779.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

