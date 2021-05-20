Donut Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $152,973.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00410648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00221216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004270 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00984268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.