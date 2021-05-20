Dora Factory (DORA) Price Tops $10.49 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $10.49 or 0.00025911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.01134724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.71 or 0.09526044 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

