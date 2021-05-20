Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

NYSE LPG opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.