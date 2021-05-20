DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.10.

DV opened at $27.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

