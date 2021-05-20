DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $62.26 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.01201589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.10 or 0.09795577 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

