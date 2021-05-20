DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 304,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,427,010. The stock has a market cap of $253.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

