DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in The Hershey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.68. 5,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,847. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $174.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.