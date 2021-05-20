Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Duke Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $4,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

DRE opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

