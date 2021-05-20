Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target hoisted by Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DPMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

