DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $93.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Argus from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

DD has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

DD opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after buying an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

