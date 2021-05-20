Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Set at C$63.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DND. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.50.

TSE DND opened at C$41.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

