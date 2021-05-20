Dynamic (DYN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,648.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Dynamic has a market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $31,648.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,759.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.70 or 0.06891067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $837.71 or 0.02006014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.53 or 0.00525692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00174728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.70 or 0.00607511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.00468594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00430898 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.