Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) were down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 1,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

