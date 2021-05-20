Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

EXP stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

