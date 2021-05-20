Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.68. 909,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

