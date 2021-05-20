Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Eargo alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $32.13 on Monday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eargo by 46.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eargo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo in the first quarter valued at $6,411,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.