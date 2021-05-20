Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

