Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 2.8% After Earnings Miss

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 664,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $839.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

