EDC Blockchain Trading Down 24.3% This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $854,988.50 and approximately $235,500.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,766.65 or 1.00197608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00125579 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003607 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

