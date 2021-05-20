Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $85.82 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

