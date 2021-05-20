Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 387.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,182 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $690.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

