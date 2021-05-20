Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $6.52 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $189.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $216.34. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

