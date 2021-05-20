Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,644 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,265 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cree by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Cree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $92.89 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

