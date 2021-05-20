Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,359 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $193.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average of $203.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,116. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

