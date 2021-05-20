Edward D. Bagley Acquires 19,005 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,122,317.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ClearOne stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. ClearOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ClearOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

