Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.88 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

