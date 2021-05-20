Elementis (LON:ELM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 136.25 ($1.78).

LON ELM traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151.50 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 731,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 58.35 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The company has a market capitalization of £879.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48.

In other news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69). Also, insider Christine Soden purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

