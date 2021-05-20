Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

ELOX opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

