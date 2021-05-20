eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $118,764.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,631.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,322,749 shares of company stock worth $5,167,430. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

