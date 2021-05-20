Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

DAVA opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

