Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $94.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

