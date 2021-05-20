Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.25.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,030. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.07.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. Analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.