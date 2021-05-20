Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

