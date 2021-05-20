Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €12.80 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENGI. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €13.12 ($15.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.37 and its 200 day moving average is €12.43. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

